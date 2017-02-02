Campaigning for Assembly Elections ends in Goa; single-phase polling on February 4

Chandigarh/Panaji: The high-octane campaign for the Assembly elections in Goa, billed as the first major test of the Modi government's popularity post-demonetisation, ended on Thursday.

The gruelling campaign concluded for all 40 of the tiny coastal state of Goa this evening ahead of the February 4 single-phase polling where BJP is in power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and a battery of Union Ministers including Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had plunged into electioneering for the party and its allies.

Interestingly, in Goa, where the BJP is facing a rival in a rebel RSS leader, the party has not projected incumbent CM Laxmikant Parsekar as chief ministerial face and has often hinted at Parrikar's return to the hot seat, apparently to cash in on his enduring popularity in the state, as per PTI.

Yesterday, BJP chief Amit Shah had said that central leadership will decide whether Parrikar will continue in the central government or will be sent back to state politics.

"I get a lot of calls and letters requesting for Parrikar to be sent back. Parrikar is doing a great job for the country as Defence Minister. The party has decided to keep all its options open. We will decide after elections. But whether he is in Goa or there (in Delhi) Parrikar thinks about Goa 24x7," he had said, as per IANS.

Imploring voters to cast ballot in favour of the BJP in the February 4 polls, Shah had added, "Press the lotus button so hard, that the button will be pressed here and the current will go to Italy."

(With Agency inputs)

