Check gbshse.gov.in for Goa Board results of GBSHSE Class 12 HSSC and GBSHSE Class 10 SSC exam

PANAJI: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is expected to declare the results of Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Class 12 or Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (HSSC) within the first 10 days of May 2018 on it's official website gbshse.gov.in.

According to emerging reports, the Class 10 exam results are expected on May 5, whereas that of Class 12 results expected between May 5 to May 10.

Goa Board Class 10th exams were held from April 2 to April 21, while Class 12 exams were held between March 5 and March 26.

Traditionally, the results are announced by last week of April or first week of May.

Here is how to access your GBSHSE 10 Matriculation result 2018 and GBSHSE Class 12 Senior Secondary result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of GBSHSE - www.gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the tab which says Results.

Step 3: There will be two options - GBSHSE Class 10 Results 2018 or SSC Results 2018; and GBSHSE Class 12 Results 2018 or HSSC Result 2018.

Step 4: Click on the links. Input your roll number, name and other required details.

Step 5: Once you have the result, download a copy and save it for future reference.

You can also register yourself on the website with your name, roll number, mobile number and email ID so that you are notified once the results are declared.