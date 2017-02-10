Code of Conduct in Goa likely to continue till counting day
Panaji: The Code of Conduct in Goa, which came into force in view of the State Assembly elections, is likely to continue till the counting day as the state government has not yet sought a relaxation, a senior official said today.
The state government is yet to write to the Election Commission of India (ECI) asking for relaxing the code of conduct. Only after a request it would be relaxed or else it might continue till March 11," a senior official from Chief Electoral Office in Panaji told PTI today.
The Code of Conduct was imposed in Goa on January 4 following the announcement of the elections for 40 assembly constituencies of legislative assembly.
The elections were held on February 4, while the results would be out on March 11.
When contacted, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said there is no question of relaxing code of conduct as it should happen automatically after the elections are over.
They might have delayed in relaxing the code as there was re-polling on one booth in Margao constituency on February 7. We expect the code to be relaxed within a couple of days," he said
