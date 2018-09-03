Congress seeks President rule in Goa after 'turmoil' due to health of CM, two ministers

PANAJI: Congress has demanded the dismissal of Goa government and imposition of President's rule citing the health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Congress said that apart from the CM, two more ministers are unwell due to which the state administration has been in turmoil.

"For last 6 months administration is in turmoil. Adding to the ailment of CM, two more ministers have also fallen ill. We continue to pray for good health of all of them, but we can't sit idle and watch the helplessness of the people of Goa. The Governor should intervene," Goa Congress leader Ramakant Khalap said.

"We demand that the Goa Govt be dismissed and president's rule be imposed in the state," he added.

Apart from Parrikar, Goa's power minister Pandurang Madkaikar and urban development minister Francis D'Souza have also been unwell. While D'Souza went to USA for a medical treatment last month, Madkaikar is admitted to a Mumbai hospital since June 5 after he suffered a brain stroke.

Parrikar went to the US in the last week of August. He was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a review health checkup on August 23, a day after he returned from the US, and was scheduled to return to Goa on Wednesday. However, instead of coming home, he was taken back to the US directly from Mumbai.

He had been admitted to a US hospital between March and June when he had undergone a surgery for a pancreatic ailment.

Unlike earlier, the official charge of the post of the Chief Minister is with him. Officials had said that there is no need to hand over the charge to anyone as he had gone for regular checkup. He is likely to return to India on September 8.