Crack down on late night parties, events: Goa DGP

IANS | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 15:14

Panaji: The police is cracking down on late night parties and musical events which continue beyond the stipulated time of 10 p.m. with a heavy hand, Director General of Police Muktesh Chander said on Friday.

The police have been instructed by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to strictly curb these illegalities, the top cop said while speaking to reporters here.

"He has already given instructions to curb all these illegal activities with a very heavy hand. There are already Supreme Court directions that no loud music can be played in an open area after 10 p.m. in the night," Chander added.

Goa is one of the top beach and nightlife tourism destinations in the country, known for its drug-laced rave parties and late night musical events. The state attracts more than four million tourists every year.

First Published: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 15:14

