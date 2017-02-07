Goa elections 2017: Re-polling at a booth in Margao seat underway
Panaji: Re-polling at a booth in Goa?s Margao constituency here is underway after it reported technical problems during the February 4 Assembly elections.
The polling began at a steady pace this morning with not much queues witnessed outside the booth.
The re-polling was ordered when the election official posted on this booth failed to follow the set procedure.
The official failed to erase the sample votes from the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) due to which there was a mismatch between the number of votes polled and voters who actually turned out for voting.
The mistake came to light only at around 11.30 am when 192 voters had already exercised their right.
The constituency is witnessing a crucial fight between Congress candidate and former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat and BJP candidate Sharmad Pai Raiturcar.
Elections for 40 assembly constituencies of Goa Assembly were held on February 4.
The Election Commission of India had put up a figure of 82.23 per cent voting which is likely to increase after total votes polled during the re-poll is counted.
