Goa yoga teacher arrested for molesting US woman during tantric massage

Mapusa: A yoga teacher has been arrested on charges of allegedly molesting a US national on the pretext of giving her a 'tantric massage' in the remote village of Korgao, away from the coastal belt of Pernem in north Goa.

According to a Times Of India report, the Pernem police took action against the yoga teacher after the victim lodged a complaint, alleging that she was raped by the accused.

Yoga teacher, Pratik Kumar Agarwal, committed the offence on the pretext of giving her a tantric massage at Korgao on February 2, she alleged in her complaint.

She further alleged that the accused had also committed a similar act with another foreign national, a Canadian woman.