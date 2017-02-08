Goa yoga teacher arrested for molesting US woman during tantric massage
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 12:41
Representational image
Mapusa: A yoga teacher has been arrested on charges of allegedly molesting a US national on the pretext of giving her a 'tantric massage' in the remote village of Korgao, away from the coastal belt of Pernem in north Goa.
According to a Times Of India report, the Pernem police took action against the yoga teacher after the victim lodged a complaint, alleging that she was raped by the accused.
Yoga teacher, Pratik Kumar Agarwal, committed the offence on the pretext of giving her a tantric massage at Korgao on February 2, she alleged in her complaint.
She further alleged that the accused had also committed a similar act with another foreign national, a Canadian woman.
First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 12:41
