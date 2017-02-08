close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 12:41
Goa yoga teacher arrested for molesting US woman during tantric massage
Mapusa: A yoga teacher has been arrested on charges of allegedly molesting a US national on the pretext of giving her a 'tantric massage' in the remote village of Korgao, away from the coastal belt of Pernem in north Goa.

According to a Times Of India report, the Pernem police took action against the yoga teacher after the victim lodged a complaint, alleging that she was raped by the accused.

Yoga teacher, Pratik Kumar Agarwal, committed the offence on the pretext of giving her a tantric massage at Korgao on February 2, she alleged in her complaint.

She further alleged that the accused had also committed a similar act with another foreign national, a Canadian woman.

