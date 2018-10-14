Goa's ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar discharged from AIIMS

New Delhi: Goa's ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who was being treated for advanced pancreatic cancer at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, an official said.

"Parrikar`s health condition deteriorated in the early morning on Sunday and he was shifted to intensive care unit (ICU). Later he was released from the ICU and also discharged from the hospital," the AIIMS official said. He is scheduled to arrive in Goa later on Sunday.

Parrikar was admitted to the AIIMS since last month.

The former Defence Minister has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and now Delhi for the last seven months.

On Friday, Parrikar held a meeting of his cabinet ministers and senior BJP state executive committee members at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The opposition Congress has been demanding Parrikar`s resignation on account of his prolonged illness.