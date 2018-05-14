In BJP, a person selling tea can also become PM: Amit Shah tells party workers in Goa

Bambolim: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Sunday said that his party is the only one in which "a person selling tea" can also become the prime minister of India.

"BJP is such a political party in which a person selling tea can also become the PM of a great democracy like India. For the first time, after Independence, a non-Congress party received the opportunity to serve the nation with an absolute majority. BJP received that opportunity... Narendra Modi government received that opportunity," he said addressing a review meeting to oversee the preparations for the 'booth karyakarta sammelan' at Dr SP Mukherjee Stadium.

Shah added that the party started with 10 members and now it has become the largest political party in the world with 11 crore party members.

He also expressed confidence of BJP winning the Karnataka elections. "The BJP will form the government in Karnataka on May 15 evening after the results," Shah said.

Addressed our energetic karyakartas of @BJP4Goa unit during Booth Karyakarta Sammelan in Goa. pic.twitter.com/0esaOoFYL8 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 13, 2018

Most of the post-poll surveys have predicted the BJP to emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka, with the JD(S) of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda likely to emerge as the kingmaker.

Polling was held on Saturday in 222 constituencies in Karnataka, currently ruled by the Congress.

Any party or alliance will need the support of 112 MLAs to form the new government.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)