In Goa, no ID proof equates to no medical treatment

PANAJI: In Goa, no identification proof equates to no medical treatement in hospitals, all thanks to the state's new policy.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday said that people in Goa will not be treated in hospitals on failing to produce a valid ID proof.

"Whatever the criticism I will do it. Goans if they do not show ID will not be treated," said Rane, further adding that state will not change it's decision.

"Our government has to protect the interest of the Goan people. We are not denying anybody treatment, but some charges will be levied. When our Goans went to KEM hospital in Mumbai, they were charged. Basic charging will be there," he said.

Rane further said that the state will charge outstation patients in government hospitals..

Speaking on jobs and employement, Rane stated that more than 5000 jobs will be announced by December 2017.

"This is a job oriented government and people should get jobs. Young generation has an expectation that government will give jobs and our chief minister is a youth oriented chief minister. He knows what is needed and not. What appeared in the papers yesterday was misleading. There is no discussion like this. There will be more than 5000 jobs advertised after December," he said.