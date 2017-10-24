IndiGo Goa-Mumbai flight take-off aborted after encountering dog hit, all safe

Goa: An IndiGo 6E-468 Goa to Mumbai flight had to be aborted on Monday during take off after it encountered a dog hit.

The pilot aborted take off as a precautionary measured, the airline said.

"Pilot immediately alerted ground staff and engineer. All passengers were informed of the situation and subsequently were deplaned," they added, as per ANI.

It further said, "During inspection, observed that one of the main wheel had stress marks due to abort take off, was changed and aircraft was released."