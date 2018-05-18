Inspired by Karnataka, Congress leaders meet Goa Governor, stake claim to form government

PANAJI: A delegation of Congress leaders on Friday met the Governor of Goa and staked claim to form a government in the state.

According to ANI, 13 Congress leaders, led by Goa in-charge Chella Kumar, met Governor Mridula Sinha and staked claim to form the government.

Goa: 13 Congress MLAs at Raj Bhavan, hand over memorandum to Governor Mridula Sinha saying Congress is the single largest party in the state pic.twitter.com/WCJ2DilCFN — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2018

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, the delegation claimed that Congress is the single largest party in the state.

This development came after Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R Vala invited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the single-largest party, to form a government in the state.

The Congress Goa in-charge had earlier claimed that if given a chance they can prove their majority in the assembly within seven-day.

"We request the Governor to give us seven-day and we will prove the majority on the floor. We are meeting governor to stake claim to form a government in Goa as the Congress is single largest party hence we should get an opportunity to form a government like in Karnataka," Chella Kumar said.

Goa Congress spokesperson, Yatish Naik, confirmed the same and asserted that being the single largest party in the state, they would request the Goa Governor to give them a chance.

"We are going to tell her that since her counterpart in Karnataka has called the single largest party, she should also call us now. We are the single largest party, will prove majority on the floor of the House," Naik said.

Inspired by dramatic developments in Karnataka, opposition leaders in states of Bihar and Goa have approached the Governors of their respective states demanding a chance to prove majority in the floor of the House, claiming that they have the required numbers in their respective state assemblies.

Amid high drama, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala had invited the BJP (104 seats) leader BS Yeddyurappa to form government in the state following a fractured verdict given by the state's electorate after the May 12 polls.

The Congress-Janata Dal-Secular combine challenged the Governor's decision in the top court, which on Friday ordered a floor test at 4 pm on Saturday (May 19).



(With ANI inputs)