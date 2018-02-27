Manohar Parrikar is recovering well, may be discharged soon: Goa CM's office

PANAJI: A day after Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was re-admitted to hospital with complaints of uneasiness, the Chief Minister's Office on Monday clarified that Parrikar was rushed to the hospital because of mild dehydration and is now recuperating.

The CM is likely to be discharged soon and will resume work thereafter, added the CM's office.

On Sunday, Parrikar was admitted to the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital and brought to the GMCH on a wheelchair. He was accompanied by a family member.

"Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had slight dehydration, he was taking treatment at home. Doctors at GMC advised to treat him in GMC, he is responding well to the treatment and is under observation," CMO, GMC hospital had said.

The Chief Minister had arrived in Goa on Thursday after he was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. On the same day, Parrikar reached the state assembly and presented the budget.

When contacted, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said Parrikar was suffering from dehydration but was responding to treatment at the GMCH. "We have posted specialist doctors who are monitoring his health continuously," Rane had said.

The 62-year-old had been in the hospital since February 15 for a pancreas-related ailment. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital after he complained of food poisoning.

There had been reports that he may have to be flown to the USA for treatment. Owing to the rumours, the hospital had to issue a statement saying the CM was doing well.

The Chief Minister's Office has throughout maintained that he was suffering from a pancreas-related ailment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Mumbai to inaugurate 'Magnetic Maharashtra' Global Investors Summit in suburban Bandra, had also visited the Lilavati Hospital to enquire about Parrikar's health.