Manphar Parrikar

Manohar Parrikar lays foundation stone for school complex in Cujira

ANI photo

Porvorim: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday laid the foundation stone for the infrastructure works of a school complex, the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Vidhya Sankul, at Cujira.

The works will include the creation of new access road, improved parking lot and sewage treatment plant, a statement from the chief minister`s office confirmed. The ceremony was held at the Chief Minister`s office here.

Parrikar also inaugurated the Single Window portal of the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board. The portal is a reflection of the state government`s commitment to promoting ease of doing business in Goa and is a one-stop shop for all approvals required by industries.

The Single Window portal is a step towards providing a "hassle-free experience to its investors and encourage growth of industry".

The Chief Minister also visited the third Mandovi Bridge, which is a part of the set of bridges connecting Panaji, the state`s administrative capital, and Porvorim, the state`s legislative capital.

