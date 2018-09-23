Manohar Parrikar will continue as CM, rejig in Goa cabinet soon: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday dismissed speculations that ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will be replaced soon, days after opposition Congress demanded a trust vote in the state assembly.

While reiterating that Parrikar will continue to serve as the coastal state's chief minister, Shah also informed that a reshuffle in the state cabinet will take place soon.

Shah took to Twitter to dismiss speculations about Parrikar following a discussion with the BJP core group team from Goa.

गोवा प्रदेश भाजपा की कोर टीम के साथ चर्चा कर यह निर्णय लिया गया है कि गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @manoharparrikar जी ही गोवा सरकार का नेतृत्व करते रहेंगे। प्रदेश सरकार के मंत्रिमंडल व विभागों में बदलाव शीघ्र ही किया जाएगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 23, 2018

"It has been decided during a discussion with the Goa BJP core team that Manohar Parrikar will continue to lead the Goa government. There will soon be a reshuffle of ministers and their portfolios," he said.

Parrikar's poor health has sparked speculation over his continuation as the chief minister of Goa, and Shah had recently sent a central party leaders team to the coastal state to speak to allies and take stock of the political situation.

The opposition Congress, which is the single largest party in the state, has also staked claim to form a government.

The BJP has asserted that its government continues to have the support of a majority of MLAs.

Parrikar is at present admitted at Delhi's AIIMS and undergoing treatment for a pancreas ailment.