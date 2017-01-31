Opposition criticises my Goa visits, they are scared of me: Parrikar
Panaji: Opposition parties criticise my repeated visits to Goa because are scared of me, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Tuesday, adding that he never keeps work pending in the Defence Ministry, except for these few days, when he is busy with the Goa election campaign.
"Possibly they are scared," Parrikar told the media here, when he was asked to react to the constant criticism by the Opposition about his prolonged visits to Goa.
"Do you have any complaint against the Defence Ministry in Delhi, where any paper, any file, any decision is pending except these eight days.
These eight days because I am stuck here. Though I still communicate the important matters on telephone," Parrikar said.
"But have any important issues, political decisions stopped in Delhi because I am involved in Goa, Pune, Mumbai, Uttarakhand... I travel wherever the military stations are," he said
