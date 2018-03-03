Parrikar congratulates Modi, Shah for Tripura win

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for the party`s victory in Tripura.

"Congratulations @narendramodi ji, Shri @AmitShah ji, BJP karyakartas and the people of North East for the splendid performance of BJP in assembly polls and for this historic victory in Tripura," Parrikar tweeted.

The BJP is heading for a comfortable victory in the Tripura state assembly elections, trumping the Communist Party of India (M) which was in power in the northeastern state for more than two decades.

The BJP is in alliance with the tribal-based IPFT outfit, crushing the CPI-M led Left Front in one of the country`s last remaining red bastions.

A virtual political non-entity all these years in the tiny northeastern state, where it had drawn a blank in terms of seats and secured only 1.5 per cent of votes in the assembly polls five years back, the saffron outfit Bharatiya Janata Party has raised prospects of getting an absolute majority on its own with its candidates leading in 32 constituencies in the 60-strong assembly.

