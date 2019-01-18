हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manmohan Singh

Some political leaders are 'accidental': Goa Governor Mridula Sinha's veiled jibe at Manmohan Singh

The Goa Governor made these remarks while speaking at the women's leadership forum in Panaji.

PANAJI: In a veiled reference to former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Goa Governor Mridula Sinha on Friday said there are some leaders who are "accidental" and "foisted" into top positions by others.

Though Sinha did not name Manmohan Singh or any other political leader, her comments were seen in the context of a controversial film on former Prime Minister - 'The Accidental Prime Minister' – which hit cinema theatres recently.

The film is based on a book of the same name written by journalist Sanjaya Baru, who was Dr Singh's media adviser.

"There are many types of leaders, some of them are even accidental, and are foisted into the top position by others," the Goa Governor said while addressing the women's leadership forum here.

The event was organised by a Business school.

"They are made (as leaders) and asked to do some chores. How much work he can do, whether he has quality or not, or has studied issues, these things do not matter," Sinha said.

Sinha further said, "The accidental leaders do wake up to the responsibilities after given the position. It is not that the accidental leader will not work after he is appointed. When his responsibilities increase, he tries to inculcate leadership qualities."

''A successful political leader is one who is sensitive and understands the pain of others,'' the Goa Governor maintained.

"In politics, a leader needs to be sensitive. If the person does not have the ability to understand the pain of others, he cannot be a successful leader," she added. 

