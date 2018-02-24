Special prayers held for ailing Manohar Parrikar in Goa

PANAJI: Special prayers were held at Panaji`s Immaculate Conception Church on Saturday for the health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreas-related ailment.

Speaking to reporters after conducting the special religious service, Fr. Cleto Pereira said that prayers were made for Parrikar`s health and his quick return to office.

"God has given him (Parrikar) wisdom which he uses to improve a lot of Goa and, therefore, today the people from Panaji decided to have special prayers for him," Pereira said.

"God rules the world through his chosen instruments and even in Goa, we have got the rulers chosen by the people, but everything works on account of God`s power and God`s will... and we are very sad that our Chief Minister is sick," the Catholic priest said.

Nearly a quarter of the state`s 1.5 million population is Catholic.

Parrikar was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai last week, where, according to the Chief Minister`s Office, he was diagnosed with a pancreas-related ailment.

Amid speculation about the severity of his health, Parrikar returned to Goa on Thursday and presented a truncated budget, but did not reveal the nature of his affliction.

Multi-religious services are also being conducted in the state for the Chief Minister`s recovery, including the Church service at the Immaculate Conception Church in Panaji.

"Although we pray every day, this was a special occasion and lot of people turned up. It shows that he is a loved Chief Minister of Goa. So we will keep praying for his good health," Pereira said.