Voter turnout: Goa outshines with 34 %, while Punjab lags behind at 14 % till 11:30 am
Chandigarh: Punjab witnessed a sluggish voter turnout of 14 percent till 11: 30 am, while Goa experienced a steadily increase in flow at 34 percent.
South Goa`s polling percentage was recorded 32 percent and North Goa`s polling percentage was recorded 35 percent.
Polling began in Punjab amid heavy security earlier today, with 1,145 candidates contesting across 117 seats.Poll for the first phase will conclude at 5 p.m.Nearly 2 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,145 candidates, including 81 women.
22, 615 polling stations have been set up, with over one lakh security personnel deployed for free and fair voting.
Tight security arrangements have also been made for 100 critical polling stations and 5,500 vulnerable pockets of the state.
Meanwhile, Assembly Election polling for 40 seats is underway in Goa, where 11.10 lakh voters are going to decide the fate of 251 candidates including 19 women.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Will reduction in limit of cash donation to political parties decrease corruption?
- Delhi: Section of building collapses in Connaught Place
- Odisha: 8 policemen killed, 5 injured in Maoist attack in Koraput
- DNA: Donald Trump berated Australia PM, cut phone call short
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- Pune Infosys girl murder: Rasila Raju was facing constant harassment from senior colleague?
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- Fans bamboozled seeing Rohit Sharma present for BCCI's felicitation of MS Dhoni in Bengaluru
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!