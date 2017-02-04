Voter turnout: Goa outshines with 34 %, while Punjab lags behind at 14 % till 11:30 am

Chandigarh: Punjab witnessed a sluggish voter turnout of 14 percent till 11: 30 am, while Goa experienced a steadily increase in flow at 34 percent.

South Goa`s polling percentage was recorded 32 percent and North Goa`s polling percentage was recorded 35 percent.

Polling began in Punjab amid heavy security earlier today, with 1,145 candidates contesting across 117 seats.Poll for the first phase will conclude at 5 p.m.Nearly 2 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,145 candidates, including 81 women.

22, 615 polling stations have been set up, with over one lakh security personnel deployed for free and fair voting.

Tight security arrangements have also been made for 100 critical polling stations and 5,500 vulnerable pockets of the state.

Meanwhile, Assembly Election polling for 40 seats is underway in Goa, where 11.10 lakh voters are going to decide the fate of 251 candidates including 19 women.