Aditi Ashok shoots 69 to finish creditable tied 7th in Australia

Canberra: Indian woman golfer Aditi Ashok carded an impressive three-under 69 in the final round to finish a creditable tied 7th at the ActewAGL Canberra Classic here.

On the final day, Aditi had six birdies against three bogeys. She fought hard to move up from the overnight position of tied 13th.

Aditi birdied the second, sixth and seventh and dropped shots on fourth and ninth to turn in one-under, while she birdied 12th, 14th and 17th on the back nine against a sole bogey on 16th.

The 29-year-old from South Korea Jiyai Shin rallied from three strokes behind Minjee Lee to claim the title by six strokes for her 50th career win and her second at Royal Canberra Golf Club.

With three successive rounds of 68, the long-hitting Dutchwoman Anne Van Dam moved up into third position on 12-under par, which booked her a place in next week's Women's Australian Open at Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide.