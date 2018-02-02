हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Anirban Lahiri in danger of missing cut at Phoenix Open

Anirban Lahiri opened the proceedings day with a birdie on the 10th but thereafter things did not go his way as he ended the opening day of the Phoenix Open at Tied 83rd.

PTI| Updated: Feb 02, 2018, 19:51 PM IST
Comments |
Anirban Lahiri in danger of missing cut at Phoenix Open
File Photo (PTI)

Scottsdale: Anirban Lahiri opened the proceedings day with a birdie on the 10th but thereafter things did not go his way as he ended the opening day of the Phoenix Open at Tied 83rd.

A card of one-over 72 has put him in the danger zone and he now needs a solid second round to make the cut.

Lahiri birdied the 10th and first and dropped shots on 12th, second and eighth in his 72.

Bill Haas played a five-hole stretch in 5-under and shot a 7-under 64 on Thursday to take the lead. Haas birdied Nos. 12 and 13, made a 20-footer for eagle on the par-5 15th and hit to 3 feet to set up another birdie on the par-3 16th, the stadium hole that tripped up Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. Haas added birdies Nos. 2 and 4 and parred the final five.

Fowler bogeyed the 16th in a 66 that left him tied with Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau, Chris Kirk and Chesson Hadley.

Thomas shot 68. He birdied Nos. 13-15, then made a messy double bogey on 16 and bogeyed the par-4 17th after chipping into the water.

The best Asian score came from Byeonghun An 68 (-3), who is Tied-12th, while Hideki Matsuyama carded 69 as did Sung Kang to be Tied 29th. 

Tags:
Anirban LahiriPhoenix OpenGolfBill HaasScottsdale
Next
Story

Tiger Woods shoots even-par 72 in PGA Tour comeback at Torrey Pines

Trending