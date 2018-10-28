हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LPGA

Golf: American Nelly Korda wins maiden LPGA title in Taiwan

American Nelly Korda shot a flawless four-under-par 68 in the final round to win her maiden LPGA title by two strokes at the Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship on Sunday.

Image Credits: Twitter/@LPGA

The 20-year-old daughter of former Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda shared the overnight lead with local hope Wei-Ling Hsu but two birdies and an eagle were enough to win her the title on 13-under 275 for the tournament.

Australia`s world number five Minjee Lee birdied her last two holes for a sizzling six-under 66 and second place on 11-under at the Ta Shee Golf and Country Club. 

World number nine Shanshan Feng and compatriot rookie Yu Liu withdrew before the tournament after being told they should not play by someone "high up" in China, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Korda will be looking to ensure more of the same in the upcoming tournaments following her success in the tournament. 

