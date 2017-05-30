close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tiger Woods' arrest: 14-time major winner 'sorry' for DUI, says alcohol not involved

The 14-time major winner was arrested by police in the early hours of Monday near his home in Jupiter, Florida.

AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 10:00
Tiger Woods&#039; arrest: 14-time major winner &#039;sorry&#039; for DUI, says alcohol not involved

Florida: Tiger Woods apologized on Monday for his driving under the influence arrest, insisting that alcohol was not involved in the late-night incident.

In a statement sent to USA Today, Woods, who was pulled over by police in Florida in the early hours of Monday, blamed the incident on a bad reaction to prescription medication.

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," Woods said in the statement.

"I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved," the former world number one added.

"What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn`t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly," the 41-year-old added.

"I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too."

The 14-time major winner was arrested by police in the early hours of Monday near his home in Jupiter, Florida.

He was released at 10:50 am (1450 GMT) according to police records, with a mugshot posted online showing the golfer looking bleary-eyed and unshaven.

The traffic stop took place around 3:00 am, Jupiter Police Department spokeswoman Kristin Rightler said.

TAGS

Tiger WoodsTiger Woods arrestDUIgolf news

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: We need to forget that we are playing India, says Haris Sohail
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: We need to forget...

2017 ICC Champions Trophy: All-out aggression may not work in English conditions, feels Kedar Jadav
ICC Champions Trophycricket

2017 ICC Champions Trophy: All-out aggression may not work...

Ulaanbaatar Cup Invitational Tournament: L Devendro Singh in team for boxing tourney in Mongolia
Other Sports

Ulaanbaatar Cup Invitational Tournament: L Devendro Singh i...

French Open 2017: In-form Stan Wawrinka takes on outsider Jozef Kovalik in first-round – Preview
Tennis

French Open 2017: In-form Stan Wawrinka takes on outsider J...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Bangladesh warm-up tie – Live Streaming, TV Listing, Venue, Date, Time, Squad
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Bangladesh warm-up tie...

Monaco Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel&#039;s win fires up Ferrari fans
MotorsportsOther Sports

Monaco Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel's win fires up Fer...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video