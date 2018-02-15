Government talks of Swachh Bharat, Rajasthan Minister urinates in public, Congress mocks BJP

JAIPUR: The Congress on Thursday mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan after a photo of state Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf urinating on the walls of the pink city went viral. Taking potshots at the government, Congress leader Raghu Sharma said that the minister should apologise for his act.

"The government talks about Swachh Bharat Mission but its health minister here in Rajasthan is caught urinating in public. The government should be ashamed and must publicly apologise," Sharma said.

Congress' Rajasthan unit Vice President Archana Sharma also said that such leaders are giving a wrong message by doing such "shameful" deeds adding that it should not have happened by the minister in his own constituency. She also claimed that this is not the first time that Saraf has done something like this. She said that during Dholpur by-polls when they were going there together, Saraf urinating publicly while they were on the way.

However, dismissing the matter as "not a big issue", Saraf has denied speaking on the case.

The photo comes at a time when the Jaipur Municipal Corporation is working hard to bring the city on the top charts under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Urinating on the roads in the city invites a fine of Rs 200.

In the recent past, the ruling party has been garnering media attention for all the wrong reasons. The party had to face major embarrassment in the state after it lost all three bypolls - two Lok Sabha and one Assembly, held late last month. Just a few days back, the party was left red-faced after Kota BJP leader Ashok Choudhary wrote to BJP President Amit Shah, voicing dissatisfaction with the Vasundhara Raje government. This was followed by an audio clip going viral in which BJP MLA Gyandev Ahuja is heard asking for a leadership change.