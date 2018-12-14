हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
11-year-old allegedly raped by Class 9 student in Gujarat

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a Class 9 student in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, police said Thursday.

Palanpur: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a Class 9 student in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, police said Thursday.

The accused, himself a minor, has been apprehended.

The incident took place in a village in Danta tehsil Wednesday evening, said police inspector B K Goswami.

"The boy and the girl are neighbours. He allegedly took her to a castor field yesterday evening on the pretext of collecting dry teak leaves and raped her," he said.

After the girl's parents reported the incident, police registered an FIR under IPC section 376 (rape) and under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he said. 

"As the accused is minor, we have not arrested him, but we have taken him in our custody for questioning," inspector Goswami added. 

