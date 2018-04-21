3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat's Narmada district, no casualties reported

Gujarat: A mild earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Gujarat's Narmada district on Saturday evening, triggering panic among the local residents. According to initial reports, the earthquake struck around 4.56 pm.

Mild tremors and after-shocks were also felt in parts of Dediapada, Sagbara and Rajpipla.

The epicentre of the earthquake was said to be near Bharuch, which is nearly 213-km south of Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar.

The mild earthquake forced the people to quickly evacuate their residences and offices and move to safer and open areas.

However, no casualties or a major damage to any property has been reported so far.

Last month, another moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale had hit Gujarat.

The tremors were felt in Hanjiyasar village of Rajkot district.

However, there was no casualty in that case too.