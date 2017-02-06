After Punjab, Goa, Arvind Kejriwal shifts focus to Gujarat as AAP plans massive rally in Gandhinagar

New Delhi: After a high-pitched campaign in the recently concluded Punjab and Goa elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party boss Arvind kejriwal has now set his eyes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat where polls are due later this year.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Delhi's ruling party is due to hold a massive roadshow in Gandhinagar on March 26.

“We have been running a campaign called 'Gujarat Azadi Andolan' in all districts of the state. This campaign will culminate in a massive rally in Gandhinagar. The plan is to gherao chief minister Vijay Rupani,” an AAP leader was quoted as saying.

In view of the fast approaching assembly elections, the AAP has been identifying core issues to corner the ruling BJP government, which has seen two chief ministers - Anandiben Patel and Vijay Rupani – ever since Narendra Modi moved to Delhi as PM in 2014.

The party has been focussing on farmers’ issues, healthcare and education, and has carried out an elaborate exercise in all districts to raise awareness about the party and identify the weak spots of the BJP dispensation.

As part of its strategy to counter BJP, the AAP has been focusing on states where the saffron party is in a direct fight with Congress. The other states where AAP is focusing after the Punjab and Goa elections include Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The results for Goa and Punjab will be declared on March 11.

The party is confident of a good showing in Punjab.

In Goa, a four-cornered contest and a high voter turnout of 83% has raised its hopes of opening its account in the state assembly.

If it is able to trump the Congress and BJP-SAD in Punjab to emerge as the single largest party, AAP believes its efforts in Gujarat will get a fillip.

Even a good number of seats will boost its image as a serious political player outside Delhi.