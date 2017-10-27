Alleged ISIS terrorists held in Gujarat for trying to smuggle gold into India

New Delhi: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) recently arrested two persons from Surat for allegedly plotting an Islamic State-inspired lone-wolf terror attack on a synagogue in Ahmedabad.

The ATS has alleged that both of them were radicalised by the ideology of Islamic State and were reportedly planning a lone wolf attack at Magen Abraham Synagogue of the Jewish community in Ahmedabad.

The two accused have been identified as Ubed Ahmed Mirza, a criminal lawyer and Kasim Stimberwala, a lab technician, both hailing from Surat. As per ATS sleuths, the duo was planning to flee to Jamaica after the attack and had kept all his documents ready.

The ATS has also identified an air hostess who allegedly has links with ISIS recruits and was reportedly helping them smuggle gold in the country.

As per a report, the air hostess was reportedly had known Mirza and was in friendly relation with him.

During the interrogation, the name of another woman also turned up. The woman is believed to be close to the other accused and was reportedly helping other radicalised men to cross from Kolkata to Bangladesh.

Mirza, reportedly, turned to illegal business after he suffered huge losses in his hotel business in Surat.