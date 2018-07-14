हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Shah

Amit Shah addresses Youth Parliament, says youths are pivotal to nation building

The two-day Youth Parliament is being organised by the Karnavati University in Gandhinagar.  

Amit Shah addresses Youth Parliament, says youths are pivotal to nation building

Gandhinagar: BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday opened the two-day Youth Parliament in Gujarat 's capital Gandhinagar and urged the youths of the country to contribute in the nation building.

''We are the world's oldest and largest democracy. If we have to think about India of 2025, we need to study our past and analyse where we are today. New India will be free of casteism, corruption and terrorism,'' Amit Shah said in his inaugural speech at Karnavati University in Gandhinagar.

''No nation can progress on its own or with the contribution of just a few individuals, hence, the youths have an important role to play in building the nation and further strengthening it,'' the BJP chief said.

Watch the full speech of BJP chief Amit Shah here.

 

BJP president Amit Shah had arrived in Gujarat on attended the 'Mangala Aarti' at the Lord Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad.

From there he proceeded to Gandhinagar to address a two-day Youth Parliament' being organised at the Karnavati University.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state BJP president Jitu Vaghani were also president on the occasion.

The Youth Parliament, titled 'Forum for Democratic Dialogues', is a two-day event that will see students from educational institutions debate on social and political issues.

Among others who be addressing the Youth Parliament are Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chauturvedi, who will open the session on ‘Digital Intolerance’, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi and BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav.

 

The second day will see technocrat Sam Pitroda along with former Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Natarajan, Lok Sabha MP and president of BJYM Poonam Mahajan, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Kiran Bedi speaking on ‘Employment and Entrepreneurship’.

Congress Akhilesh Pratap Singh, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Congress leader Pawan Khera, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anil Jain and president of Indian Council for Cultural Relations as well as BJP national vice-president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will address the session on ‘One Nation One Election’.

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Parshottam Rupala and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports and Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will be at the valedictory ceremony.

Famous saint Sant Bhagwan Param Poojya Sahebji, president of Anoopam Mission, Mogri will give a spiritual discourse at the conclusion of Youth Parliament.

From here, Shah will be flown to Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh where he will offer prayers at the Mahakal temple, after that he will flag off the Jan-Ashirvad Yatra. 

Later in the day, Shah will visit the party's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's residence to pay his condolences on the death of BJP leader's mother. 

Tags:
Amit ShahYouth ParliamentKarnavati UniversityGujaratBJP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close