Arrest warrant against Hardik Patel cancelled

Mehsana (Gujarat): The non-bailable warrant against Patidar leader Hardik Patel was on Thursday cancelled by the Visnagar sessions court after he appeared before it and gave an assurance to remain present during hearings in the future.

Warrants against Hardik and six others had been issued in connection with a case of vandalising the office of a BJP MLA during the quota stir in 2015. The warrants were issued after Hardik failed to appear before the court for the second consecutive time.

Hardik and the others appeared before the court today and gave assurance that they will remain present during the future hearings. All of them submitted surety bonds of Rs 5,000.

Hardik and the others have been accused of ransacking the office of Visnagar MLA Rishikesh Patel during the protest rally of the Patidar community in July 2015.

He has been agitating for reservation in government jobs and educational institutes and has been attacking the ruling BJP for not paying heed to their demands.