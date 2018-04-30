BR Ambedkar is a Brahmin and so is PM Modi: Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi

Gandhinagar: Dalit icon BR Ambedkar is a Brahmin, said the Gujarat Assembly Speaker, Rajendra Trivedi on Sunday.

“No hesitation in saying that BR Ambedkar is a Brahmin. There is nothing wrong in calling a learned person a Brahmin,” said the BJP has chosen its MLA from Raopura constituency in Vadodara.

Not just the father of the Constitution, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi too is a Brahmin, according to Trivedi.

“In that context, I will say that PM Narendra Modi is also a Brahmin,” added Trivedi.

The BJP legislator was speaking at 'Mega Brahmin Business Summit' in Gandhinagar.

His comments come amid the string of incidents of vandalism of BR Ambedkar's statues in different parts of the country.

Earlier on Sunday, Ambedkar's statue was decapitated in Jharkhand`s Giridih. "We got information about it in the morning. We are now going to lodge a complaint at the police station and will request them to nab the culprits soon," said the locals present at the spot.

In March, two statues of Dr Ambedkar were vandalised within 24 hours in Siddharthnagar and Allahabad.

In April, a statue of Dr Ambedkar was vandalised in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. It was later rebuilt, but with a change. Instead of his usual suit, Ambedkar was dressed in a prince suit, which is saffron in colour.

In another recent row, the name of the father of the Constitution, the Uttar Pradesh government last month decided to change the official name of Ambedkar by including his middle name Ramji. As per the decision, all official correspondence with his name would carry it as Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. This was done on the recommendation of Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik.