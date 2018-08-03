हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Caught on cam: Car rams into pickup truck, smashes apart

A car rammed into a vehicle in Gujarat in broad daylight on Thursday. The incident took place on National Highway 8 in Bharuch. One person was injured in the incident.

Caught on cam: Car rams into pickup truck, smashes apart

Bharuch: A car rammed into a vehicle in Gujarat in broad daylight on Thursday. The incident took place on National Highway 8 in Bharuch. One person was injured in the incident.

A video tweeted by ANI news, shows a vehicle parked on the highway. A car, trying to overtake the truck, narrowly misses and crashes into it.

In March 2018, three persons were charred to death while two others got injured as a car they were travelling in caught fire. The incident occurred near Bhadaj Circle on Ring Road in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

 

