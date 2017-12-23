Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to begin 3-day Gujarat visit from Somnath Temple

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday will visit Gujarat and attend review meetings to analyse the party's showing in the assembly elections.

The party President, who will hold meetings with all the newly-elected MLAs, leaders and party workers, will start his three-day tour by visiting the Somnath Temple.

Congress along with its alies won 80 seats and restricted BJP to less 100 in a state it considers its fortress.

The party workers' meet will be held at Gujarat University Convention Hall at GNBC ground in Ahmedabad.

The Congress will analyse in detail why it failed to dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has ruled Gujarat for 22 long years, and the road ahead.

Gandhi became the party President on December 16, two days before the results of Gujarat Assembly elections were declared.

(With inputs from agencies)