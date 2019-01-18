Couldn't resist shopping: PM Modi buys Khadi jacket, pays with RuPay card

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a three-day visit to Gujarat, 'could not resist from shopping'. Literally.

Showing a different side of his personality, the Prime Minister Thursday purchased a Khadi jacket at the Amdavad Shopping Festival, being organised on sidelines of the ninth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. He then used a RuPay card to pay for it.

“At the Ahmedabad Shopping Festival I too could not resist from shopping! Purchased some Khadi products using the RuPay card. Purchased some Khadi products using the RuPay card,” tweeted the Prime Minister.

“I urge you all- keep buying Khadi and contribute to the empowerment of lakhs of weavers associated with the industry. It is also a great tribute to Bapu!” he added.

The PM, along with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, later visited some pavilions and stalls at the shopping festival.

“At the inauguration of the Ahmedabad Shopping Festival, I talked at length about the numerous steps taken by the Central Government for the MSME sector. Our small entrepreneurs are exceptionally talented and we are committed to ensuring the right platform for them to prosper,” said the PM.

The event, being held on the lines of many international shopping festivals, is witnessing participation from over 15,000 sellers who are offering huge discounts to customers over the next 12 days.

PM Modi urged the Gujarat government and organisers to make the festival an annual edition since such events will help small businesses find big markets.

"We generally see organisation of such events along with big business summits in foreign countries only. Organisation of Ahmedabad Shopping Festival along with Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is a commendable effort.

"Businessmen, from street-vendors to shopping malls, handicrafts to electronics and hotel-restaurant businesses have come here to promote their business.

"I would like to urge Gujarat government, Ahmedabad and friends like Shailesh Patwari (former Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry president) to see if this can be made an annual event and organised during the same time very year," Modi said.