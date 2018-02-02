Denied degree by university in Vadodara, student sets VC's office on fire

AHMEDABAD: A former student of a university in Vadodara torched a part of the university vice chancellor's office for allegedly not getting the degree for a course that he completed in the year 2007.

The incident took place at Vadodara's Maharaja Sayajirao University.

According to him, he painted nude pictures of Goddess Durga and Lord Vishnu, owing to which, he was not given the degree.

"It is because I painted nude pictures of Goddess Durga and Lord Vishnu," he said.

Gujarat: Former student of Vadodara's Maharaja Sayajirao University torched a part of VC's office as he was angry over not getting degree for course he completed in 2007, says, 'it is because I painted nude pictures of Goddess Durga & Lord Vishnu.' Police say investigation is on. pic.twitter.com/t9KaMKOQUq — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2018

In a couple of pictures shared by the news agency ANI, people are seen trying to douse the fire.

The investigation is underway, added police.