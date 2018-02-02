हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Denied degree by university in Vadodara, student sets VC's office on fire

A former student of a university in Vadodara torched a part of the university vice chancellor's office for allegedly not getting the degree for a course that he completed in the year 2007.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 02, 2018, 23:51 PM IST
The incident took place at Vadodara's Maharaja Sayajirao University.

According to him, he painted nude pictures of Goddess Durga and Lord Vishnu, owing to which, he was not given the degree.

"It is because I painted nude pictures of Goddess Durga and Lord Vishnu," he said.

In a couple of pictures shared by the news agency ANI, people are seen trying to douse the fire.

The investigation is underway, added police.

