First meeting of new Gujarat cabinet led by Vijay Rupani on Wednesday

GANDHINAGAR: The first meeting of the newly-elected Gujarat cabinet led by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be held in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

The meeting is expected to take place at 10 am tomorrow.

Chaired by Rupani, the meeting will attended by deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and all newly-inducted ministers.

Earlier today, Rupani was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat at a grand ceremony in Gandhinagar. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. The oath of secrecy was administered by Governor OP Kohli.

Several BJP leaders were present at the event.

BJP patriarch LK Advani, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Ram Vilas Paswan, Dr Harsh Wardhan, Ananth Kumar and Chief ministers of various BJP-ruled states includingYogi Adityanath, Vasundhara Raje, Raman Singh, Sarbananda Sonawal, Raghubar Das, Devendra Fadnavis, Manohar Parrikar and Manohar Lal Khattar attended the ceremony.