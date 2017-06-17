close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Government has 7-point strategy to double farmers' income: Prakash Javadekar

The urea bags have been made available in 45 kg, in place of the 50 kg bags available in the past. Usually, farmers calculate how much urea they need for one acre of farm land in terms of bags. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 14:28
Government has 7-point strategy to double farmers&#039; income: Prakash Javadekar
Represntational image

Vadodara:  Amid growing unrest among farmers in different states, Union minister Prakash Javadekar has said the Narendra Modi-led government has set the target of doubling the farmers' income by 2022 in the next five years through a seven-point strategy.

This seven point-strategy, unveiled by the Prime Minister last year, include measures to step up irrigation, provide better quality seeds and prevent post-harvest losses.

"The NDA government has set the objective of doubling the farmers' income by 2022. We are giving an emphasis on raising the farmers' income rather than the past practice of increasing the agriculture output," the HRD Minister said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the three-day 'Making of Developed India Mela' (MODI Fest) at Anand about 40 kms from here yesterday.

Elaborating on the seven-point strategy, the senior BJP leader said, "There is a big focus on irrigation with large budgets, with the aim of 'per drop, more crop'; provision of quality seeds and nutrients based on soil health of each field; large investments in warehousing and cold chains to prevent post-harvest crop losses and promotion of value addition through food processing.

"Then, creation of a national farm market, removing distortions and e-platform across 585 stations; introduction of a new crop insurance scheme to mitigate risks at affordable cost and promotion of ancillary activities like poultry, beekeeping and fisheries, are also part of the strategy."

The minister also said that introduction of smaller versions of neem-coated urea bags has helped in cutting the overall urea consumption and saved Rs 7,000 crore subsidy annually.

"Now, the urea bags have been made available in 45 kg, in place of the 50 kg bags available in the past. Usually, farmers calculate how much urea they need for one acre of farm land in terms of bags.

So, by reducing five kgs from each urea bag, there has been a 10 per cent fall in urea consumption. Moreover, 45-kg of neem coated urea is equivalent to normal 50 kg bag. So there is less wastage," he said.

According to Javadekar, the Centre has so far distributed seven crore soil health cards to the farmers.

TAGS

GujratVadodaraNarendar ModiPrakash Javdekarseven-point strategyMaking of Developed India Melaneem-coated urea bags

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee sees conspiracy in everything: Amit Shah

West Bengal

Rajnath Singh speaks to Mamata Banerjee over Darjeeling pro...

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra
Jammu and Kashmir

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra

EuropeWorld

Russia claims it killed two more Islamic State commanders i...

West Bengal

Bengal writes to Centre for more forces for Darjeeling

Himachal Pradesh

Newly elected councillors of SMC to take oath on June 19

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video