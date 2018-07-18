हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajkot

Gujarat: 8 of family killed after car hits truck, catches fire

Rajkot: Eight members of a family were killed on Tuesday when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck and burst into flames near Ratanpar town on the Rajkot-Morbi highway, police said.

The incident occurred when a family of ten was returning to Rajkot from Rapar in Kutch, police said.

The CNG-fitted car caught fire after the mishap, they said.

Six persons were killed on the spot while two others succumbed to burn injuries at Rajkot civil hospital, according to police.

The deceased included six men and two women.

