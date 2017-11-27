Grateful for mudslinging, lotus blooms in the mud: PM Modi in Gujarat poll rally

AHMEDABAD: Addressing a large gathering in poll-bound Gujarat's Bhuj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he is grateful for all the mudslinging as lotus blooms in the mud.

"Overwhelmed me with affection shown by the people of Kutch," said the PM.

"Interacting with people gives me unparalleled joy. Every moment of my life is devoted to the welfare of India and 125 crore Indians," tweeted PM Modi ahead of his rally.

Later in the day, he will address three more rallies which will be held in Jasdan, Dhari and Kamrej.

The Prime Minister requested the crowd to bless BJP candidates and vote for them.

Here are the highlights of the Prime Minister's speech:

- We are not here for power, we are here for 125 crore Indians. We want to take India to new heights of glory: PM Modi

- Congress is unhappy about demonetisation. They keep attacking me but I want to tell them... I have grown up on the same land as Sardar Patel. I will ensure that the poor get their due. We will not allow this nation to be looted: PM

- India was attacked on 26/11 and in Uri. You can see how India responded in wake of both attacks. This explains the difference between their Government and ours. Indian Express reported that on that side, dead bodies were taken in trucks so at least you (Congress) don't lie: PM Modi

Pakistan ne apne ek kaedi ko chor diya toh woh humari failure ki tarah dekha ja raha hai. Humne #Doklam mein jo kiya, par unhone ne ja kar Chinese ambassador ko gale lagaya: PM Modi in #Gujarat's Kutch pic.twitter.com/HTna2Igvn9 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2017

- I was asked why don't you name Nehru in your speeches, So I asked Congress leaders to give me in writing the names of their own party Presidents, but they don't remember the ones like Bose and Kamraj, when they don't remember names of their own how'll they understand Gujarat: PM

- When earthquake struck Kutch region in 2001, Atal Bihar Vajpayee sent me to the region to work with its people and that taught me a lot: PM Modi

- When big earthquakes take place people say see this building has fallen but in Kutch people say this school, this hospital, these buildings were made after the earthquake. All this was done on war footing by the army of Kutch which consists of its people: PM

#Kutch ek aisi jagah hai jahan ek taraf registaan hai aur doosri taraf Pakistan hai. Kisi ne socha nahi tha ki yahan kheti bhi ho sakti hai par yahan dariya tak le aaye: PM Modi in Gujarat pic.twitter.com/GAKpXBswwn — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2017

- Congress had insulted Sardar Patel, people of Gujarat still forgave them but they will no longer tolerate any attack on their prestige: PM Modi

- Officers did not want to get posted to Kutch region as the water here was black in colour. Congress did not allow Narmada water to come to Kutch region. What if the Narmada waters had come to Kutch 30 years earlier? It would have made such a big different: PM

- Gujarat is my soul and mother, my relationship with you is that of equality since you call me brother: PM

- I am grateful for all the 'kichad' being thrown at me, after all, a lotus blooms only in 'kichad' so, I don't mind if more is thrown at me: PM Narendra Modi