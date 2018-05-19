Gujarat: At least 19 killed, 7 injured as cement-laden truck overturns Bhavnagar-Ahmedabad highway

Gujarat: At least 19 people were killed and seven others were seriously injured after a cement-laden truck overturned turtle on Bhavnagar-Ahmedabad highway on Saturday.

According to initial reports, the mishap occurred near Bavalyali village in Bhavnagar.

Local police and district officials have reached the accident site and the rescue work is on.

The injured are being rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

More details are awaited.