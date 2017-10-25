Gujarat ATS arrests suspected ISIS terrorists for allegedly planning attack during Assembly elections

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat ATS on Wednesday arrested two suspected ISIS terrorists from Surat.

They were allegedly planning to execute a terror plot in Ahmedabad during the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, ANI reported.

Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

The first phase will be held in 89 of the 182 seats and will cover 19 of 33 districts.

The notification for the second phase will be issued on November 20 for the remaining 93 Assembly seats in 14 districts.

The votes will be counted on December 18, the same day as Himachal Pradesh, where elections will be held on November 9.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat since 1998 and the Congress is seeking to make a comeback.

(With Agency inputs)