Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani flags off special train on centenary celebration of Sabarmati Ashram

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday flagged off Gandhi Darshan Astha Special Train from Sabarmati Railway station on the completion of 100 year of Sabarmti Ashram.

ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 11:40
Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday flagged off Gandhi Darshan Astha Special Train from Sabarmati Railway station on the completion of 100 year of Sabarmti Ashram.

In order to honour the centenary celebration of the Sabarmati Ashram founded by the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, the Ministry of Railways, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Gujarat tourism had decided to run the Gandhi Darshan Special Tourist Train.

"On behalf of the people, I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, who allowed commencing this train which is related to the Mahatma Gandhiji. I am sure that this nation will move forward on the basis of Gandhian ideology," Chief Minister Rupani said.

The train will cover all the important destinations connected with India's freedom struggle movement and Mahatma Gandhi like Wardha, Motihari, Gaya, Varanasi, Allahabad and Surat.

It will be a nine-day tour organised by the Railway Ministry.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay RupaniGandhi Darshan Astha Special TrainSabarmati AshramIndian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)Prime Minister Narendra ModiUnion Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu

