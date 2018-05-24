Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's government to perform 41 'yajnas' in 33 districts to appease rain god

GANDHINAGAR: The Vijay Rupani-led BJP government in Gujarat has decided to seek divine intervention for good rains this monsoon. According to reports, the state government has decided to hold 41 'parjanya yagnas' to appease the rain god (Lord Indra) and the water god (Lord Varun).

The 'yagnas' will be held on May 31 across 33 districts and eight major cities of Gujarat, as per reports.

The decision to hold yajnas has been taken at a time when the soaring temperature is making the life miserable for ordinary people and the water resources of the state are also drying up fast.

The state government had recently undertaken a month-long drive to de-silt and deepen rivers, lakes, pond, canals and other water bodies to harvest more rainwater during the forthcoming monsoon season. These 'yagnas' will also mark the culmination of this month-long drive called ‘Sujlam Suflam Jal Abhiyaan’.

The decision in this regard was taken during a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday.

Giving more details about it, state's Deputy CM Nitin Patel said that the government has decided to hold 41 'parjanya yagnas' on May 31 to pray for a good monsoon.

CM Vijay Rupani, state ministers and senior government officers will take part in the 'yagnas', which will be followed by a public meeting.

Gujarat is one of those states of India which is facing an acute water crisis this summer.

There are nearly 204 dams across the state, which are now left with just 29% of their total storage capacity of 25,227 million cubic meter (MCM).

Since Lok Sabha elections are due in 2019, the Vijay Rupani government fears that a delayed or deficit rains this monsoon could hamper the ruling party's poll prospects by stoking unrest.

On May 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that monsoon rains are expected to arrive in India, with Kerala receiving the first showers on May 29.

India is set to get a normal monsoon this year, with average rainfall likely to be 97 percent - essential for the economy.

The southwest monsoon will mark the beginning of the rainy season. As it progresses northward, the heat marred region will experience relief from scorching summer, Met Department said.