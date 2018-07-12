हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Paresh Dhanani

Gujarat Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani catches poisonous snake outside residence, video goes viral

Paresh Dhanani, the Congress MLA from Amreli, also uploaded the video on Facebook and his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Image Credit: Twitter/Paresh Dhanani

AHMEDABAD: A video showing Congress party legislator from Amreli, Paresh Dhanani, holding a venomous snake by its tail outside his official residence in Gandhinagar has gone viral on the social media.

The 35 second-long video, which is being widely shared on the social media, shows the young Congress MLA trying to control the snake empty-handed.

The snake – a poisonous Russell's Viper reptile – was spotted outside his official residence by his staff.

Dhanani, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, handled the poisonous snake alone in presence of several people. 

He also uploaded the video on Facebook and his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

"This is Russell's Viper snake. The snake lost its way and came to my house. But, I too know how to catch snakes," reads the caption on the video. 

The video, which was shot by one of his staff members shows Dhanani holding the snake by its tail.

Though many are breathless at the sight of a snake, this Congress legislator appeared to be at ease in controlling the venomous snake.

Dhanani's media coordinator, Haresh Sisara, informed that the snake was later released in the nearby bushes. 

The Russell's Viper is one of the most dangerous snakes in all of Asia, accounting for thousands of deaths each year. 

