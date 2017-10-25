Gujarat court issues non-bailable warrant against Hardik Patel

Gandhinagar: A Gujarat court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel after he failed to appear before it for the second consecutive time for a hearing.

Hardik was summoned in a case of vandalising the office of a BJP MLA during the quota stir in 2015.

The warrant was issued against Hardik, convener of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), and six others including Sardar Parel Group (SPG) convener Lalji Patel by Visnagar sessions court judge VP Agarwal.

Hardik Patel and others are accused of ransacking the office of Visnagar MLA Rishikesh Patel during the protest rally of Patidar community in July 2015.

Hardik Patel and others had in the past secured bail in the case.

The quota leader, through his lawyer Rajendra Patel, on October 25th moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance citing his busy schedule.

However, his plea was turned down by the court.

The same court had earlier rejected Hardik Patel’s plea seeking entry into Mehsana district, the epicentre of the quota stir.

The Patidar community under Hardik Patel has been agitating for reservation in government jobs and education.