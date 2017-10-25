Gujarat Elections 2017: 75% votes will go to BJP, says Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party will secure a massive victory in the upcoming state polls, scheduled to be held in December.

“We are ready, confident that BJP will win 3/4th (or 75 per cent) majority,” said Rupani.

Gujarat will go to polls in two-phases: December 9 and 14. The counting will be held on December 18.

On Tuesday, an opinion poll predicted a comfortable win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections.

The India Today-Axis My India Opinion poll predict a two-third majority in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly. Whereas in 182-seat Gujarat Assembly, BJP is likely to win between 115 and 125 seats.

The party has pulled a straight victory in the last five Gujarat assembly elections. In 2012, party won 115 seats. For Gujarat 2017 elections, party president Amit Shah has put forth a target of winning 150 seats.

The polls results will be witnessed as a reflection for PM Narendra Modi-led BJP's performance in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The party has released a list of star campaigners including PM Modi, Shah, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari, Sushma Swaraj, Smriti Irani and Uma Bharti, among several others.