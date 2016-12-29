Gujarat gram panchayat poll results: BJP claims victory

Ahmedabad: Counting for Gujarat gram panchayat elections results 2016 were held on Thursday.

Here are the updates:

- Jit\u Vaghani, President of BJP's Gujarat unit tweets on the party's performance in gram panchayat elections.

આજની ગુજરાતની ગ્રામપંચાયતની ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપા તરફી ચૂંટાયેલ સરપંચશ્રીઓની સંખ્યા એ નોટબંધીના સમર્થનનું પ્રતિબિંબ છે. — Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) December 29, 2016

- Reportedly, BJP has bagged over 80% seats in Gujarat gram panchayat elections 2016

- 80.12 per cent voter turn out was recorded in the polls held to elect members and sarpanchs in 8,624 Gram panchayats across Gujarat

- As per figures shared by the State Election Commission (SEC), tribal district of Narmada clocked the highest turnout of 87.45 per cent while Bhavnagar district remained the lowest with 70.47 per cent.

- In the last elections, held five years back, the voter turnout was around 77 per cent.

- This time, around 1.20 lakh candidates were in the fray for 53,116 wards across the state, whereas 26,800 candidates contested on 8,527 seats of Sarpanch.

- Over 44,000 ballot boxes were used across more than 22,000 polling booths in the state.

- Total number of registered voters for the polls stood at over 1.65 crore including 79.6 lakh women.

- Polls on 12 seats, including four seats of sarpanch, have been cancelled due to death of candidates in the fray. Polls on these seats will be held later.