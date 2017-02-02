close
Gujarat High Court orders govt to pay salary due to home guard jawans

PTI | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 17:29

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court today directed the state government to pay three months' salary due to state home guard jawans in three installments.

The division bench of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice V M Pancholi today ordered the state government to pay November salary due to around 39,965 home guard jawans on February 10, December salary on February 20, and January salary as expeditiously as possible.

Petitioner K R Koshty had told the high court in a PIL that not paying salary for more than three months amounts to depriving the person of his livelihood.

There are as many as 39,965 home guards jawans in the state who are headed by a commandant general and who help state police in maintaining law and order, he said.

A home guard jawan is paid Rs 204 per day salary, but with a rider that if he does not attend daily parade for at least two times in a month, he will not be entitled to payment, he said.

First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 17:29

