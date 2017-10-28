Gujarat ISIS case: Ahmed Patel hits out at BJP, calls allegations baseless

New Delhi: Citing BJP's allegations as baseless, Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Friday asked not to politicised the matters of national security keeping elections in mind.

Patel took to Twitter saying, "My party and I appreciate the ATS's effort to nab the two terrorists. I demand strict and speedy action against them. The allegations put forward by BJP are completely baseless."

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani launched a scathing attack at Patel and asked him to explain how a suspected ISIS terrorist was employed at a hospital where the latter was one of the trustees.

While addressing a press conference, the Gujarat CM asked for clarification from Patel and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

One of the two ISIS terrorists, Kasim Stimberwala, who was arrested by the Gujarat ATS on Thursday, was employed at a Bharuch hospital where Ahmed Patel was a trustee.

Kasim worked as an echo technician in Sardar Patel Hospital and Heart Institute in Bharuch.

He, however, tendered his resignation to the hospital management on October 4 this year and served there for another 20 days. Two days later, on October 25, he, along with another suspected ISIS operative, was arrested for allegedly plotting an Islamic State-inspired lone-wolf terror attack on a synagogue in Ahmedabad.

The Chief Minister demanded Patel to take the responsibility and resign from the Rajya Sabha on moral grounds.